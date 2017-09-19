Ad
"Relocating EMA to Sofia doesn't mean sending the agency somewhere to the periphery. It means sending it to one of the oldest countries on our continent," said Bulgaria's deputy health minister. (Photo: Kaj17)

Sofia offers low-cost home for EU drugs agency

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

In the race to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA) when it leaves London after Brexit, Bulgaria has launched a low-cost campaign to prove that it could do just as well as the others - but for less money.

"Cost-effectiveness will be key," deputy minister of health Miroslav Nenkov said, while presenting Sofia's bid in Brussels on Tuesday (19 September).

The Bulgarian capital says it will build the EMA seat in a high-tech park between the city centre and the airport, and offer a...

