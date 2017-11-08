Bulgaria calls for West Balkan EU integration after Brexit

Bulgaria, which will hold the upcoming presidency of the EU Council, will push for the Western Balkan countries to be able to move closer to the EU in the next six months.

Visiting Brussels with his cabinet on Wednesday (8 November), Bulgaria's prime minister Boyko Borisov told reporters that Brexit provides a chance to be more open towards the six nations on course to join the EU.

"This really is an opportunity for us to bring the Western Balkan on board as the UK withdraws fro...