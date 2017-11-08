Ad
euobserver
Juncker (r) greeted Borissov (l) in the EU Commission's Berlaymont HQ (Photo: European Commission)

Bulgaria calls for West Balkan EU integration after Brexit

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Bulgaria, which will hold the upcoming presidency of the EU Council, will push for the Western Balkan countries to be able to move closer to the EU in the next six months.

Visiting Brussels with his cabinet on Wednesday (8 November), Bulgaria's prime minister Boyko Borisov told reporters that Brexit provides a chance to be more open towards the six nations on course to join the EU.

"This really is an opportunity for us to bring the Western Balkan on board as the UK withdraws fro...

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Juncker (r) greeted Borissov (l) in the EU Commission's Berlaymont HQ (Photo: European Commission)

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

