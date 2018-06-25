Progressive CAP alternative only hope for sustainability

The European Commission has unveiled its post-2020 Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).
Unsurprisingly, the proposals are a continuation of the disastrous approach that has seen a quarter of European farms disappear over the past decade. This is equivalent to one farm every three minutes.
Commissioner Phil Hogan, in charge of agriculture and rural development, said that his proposals a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.