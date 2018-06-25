Ad
euobserver
The new 2020-27 Common Agricultural Policy, first enacted in 1962 and costing €55bn a year, could spell the death of rural communities in EU (Photo: maraker)

Progressive CAP alternative only hope for sustainability

Green Economy
Opinion
by Stefan Eck and Lidia Senra, Brussels,

The European Commission has unveiled its post-2020 Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Unsurprisingly, the proposals are a continuation of the disastrous approach that has seen a quarter of European farms disappear over the past decade. This is equivalent to one farm every three minutes.

Commissioner Phil Hogan, in charge of agriculture and rural development, said that his proposals a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Five east European states prevent new CAP consensus
Hogan's carrot: reform to soften CAP cuts
Where agriculture trumps the environment
The new 2020-27 Common Agricultural Policy, first enacted in 1962 and costing €55bn a year, could spell the death of rural communities in EU (Photo: maraker)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections