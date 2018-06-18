Ad
euobserver
Syrian refugees in Lebanon receiving food assistance from the World Food Programme (Photo: European Commission DG ECHO)

EU summit: migrants get a 'vote' too

Migration
Opinion
by Jacob Townsend, Brussels,

EU leaders are preparing for another summit (28-29 June) with a heavy migration agenda. Migrants, potential migrants and smugglers will be listening carefully. Have we anticipated their reactions?

There are some big ideas for change at the EU summit.

Many citizens seem to have lost faith in existing frameworks on borders, asylum and migration.

EU leaders are scrambling to rearrange the furniture to make Europeans feel comfortable, with their efforts constrained by the wall...

Migration

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Syrian refugees in Lebanon receiving food assistance from the World Food Programme (Photo: European Commission DG ECHO)

