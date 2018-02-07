Cigarette-smuggling expert asks MEPs not to veto new bill

Anti-smuggling expert Luk Joossens has called on MEPs to accept a draft bill aimed at curtailing cigarette tax evasion, saying that no system will be immune from influence by the tobacco industry.

Some MEPs have threatened to veto the bill, which puts in place detailed rules on how tobacco manufacturers should agree a contract with companies to store the data of a track-and-trace system for tobacco products.

Critics fear 'Big Tobacco' will have too much control over the system's o...