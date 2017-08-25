Ad
UK negotiator David Davis (l) will come to Brussels on Monday to meet his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier (r). (Photo: European Commission)

Brexit talks to resume on Monday, a bank holiday

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

UK negotiators will return to Brussels next week on Monday (28 August) for another round of Brexit talks, a spokeswoman for the UK's Brexit ministry told EUobserver on Friday.

The starting date of next week's negotiating round was subject to debate between the UK and EU sides, because Monday is a bank holiday in the UK.

As late as Friday 1PM, the EU could not yet say if there was a deal on whether the talks would begin on Monday or Tuesday.

“We will publish this once it is ...

