Italy restakes claim to EU agency ahead of election

Italy challenged the decision to move the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to Amsterdam rather than Milan after Brexit on Wednesday (31 January) – but with little chances of success, prompting some to query if the appeals had more to do with Italy's upcoming domestic election.

The Court of Justice of the European Union received a request from the Italian government, and from the city of Milan, to annul the decision to move the EMA from London to Amsterdam after Brexit, a court spokesman ...