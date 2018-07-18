Ad
Margrethe Vestager has been called 'the woman Silicon Valley fears'. Donald Trump called her 'the tax lady' (Photo: European Commission)

EU 'tax lady' hits Google with record fine

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

She was dismissed by US president Donald Trump as the EU's "tax lady" who "hates the US", but Margrethe Vestager, the bloc's antitrust chief is not backing down amid rising tensions between the EU and the US.

Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner, announced on Wednesday (18 July) that the US tech company Google was to be fined a record €4.34bn for abusing its market dominance in mobile phone operating systems, and breaking EU antitrust rules.

The move comes as Trump is in...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

