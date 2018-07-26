Did Juncker trick Trump?

"I had the intention to make a deal today and we made a deal today," European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday (25 July), after meeting US president Donald Trump in the White House.

In a surprise move, the two leaders agreed to start negotiating a deal to abolish tariffs, non-tariff barriers and subsidies on industrial goods, as well as increase trade in services, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and medical products.

Trump agreed not to impose additional tari...