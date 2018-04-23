France tightens immigration law, sparking division

The National Assembly in France has passed new immigration laws that toughen up asylum rules by speeding up the application procedure and making it easier to deport people.

The controversial law has brought widespread criticism from human right defenders and sown rare divisions within French president Emmanuel Macron's own Republic on the Move (LRM) centrist party.

French lawmakers passed the bill 228 votes to 139, with 24 abstentions on Sunday (22 April) following a marathon deba...