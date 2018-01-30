EU tries to measure 'energy poverty' - without defining it

The European Commission launched a website on Monday (29 January) aimed at providing insights into the issue of energy poverty - but without defining what 'energy poverty' means.

"The launch of the Energy Poverty Observatory marks an important milestone in our struggle for a more just, solidarity, and inclusive Europe," said EU commissioner for Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic in Brussels.

He went on to say that two out of three EU member states do not define or measure energy poverty...