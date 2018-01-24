Catalonia shows that 'Europe of Regions' is dead

If there was any agreement among the debates on Catalan independence in Copenhagen this week, it was that the nation state is currently the most stable form of government in Europe.
Fears of Balkanisation and more Brexits have killed off an earlier ideal of a "Europe of the regions".
"I think, it is a failure," Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan separatist leader, told EUobserver in an interview at the Danish event.
"A Europe of regions created by the state is like electrical ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.