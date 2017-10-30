MEPs demand Cyprus open up over Russia money laundering

MEPs have urged Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades to "correct" the mishandling of a Russia corruption case.
The 17 deputies voiced "grave concern" in a letter to Nicosia on Friday (26 October) that Cyprus was "actively assisting" Russia in "politically-motivated proceedings" against Bill Browder, a British human rights campaigner.
They also called on Cyprus to hold an investigation into alleged Russian money laundering via Cypriot banks.
They said Cyprus was "neglectin...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
