Ad
euobserver
Car battery charging points could become ubiquitous on Europe's streets in a decarbonated future (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Batteries set to 'charge' our economy

Digital
Green Economy
Opinion
by Maros Sefcovic, Brussels,

The global energy transition is a fascinating quest of innovation.

We constantly improve the ability to produce energy from renewable sources and increase their share in our grids.

Thanks to climate-conscious public opinion in Europe, long-term public policies, and state-of-the art industry, Europe is set to lead this global transition into a clean economy. Next month will see another major milestone as the Commission will present a major legislative proposal on boosting clean t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Energy Union report provides little evidence of progress
EU fixes own mistake on 'confusing' energy labels
EU battery law could prove useless
Car battery charging points could become ubiquitous on Europe's streets in a decarbonated future (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

DigitalGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections