Ad
euobserver
Anastasiades (c) with Turkish Cypriot leader Akinci (r) and UN secretary general Gutteres (l). Their attempt at peace failed last July (Photo: UN Photo/Jean-Marc Ferré)

Cyprus picks next president amid peace talks hangover

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greek Cypriots will vote on Sunday (28 January) to elect their next president amid a mix of economic optimism but doubts over the future of the peace process in the EU's last divided country.

Incumbent president Nikos Anastasiades, from the centre-right Democratic Rally (Disy) is favourite to win a second mandate.

"There is a high chance that he will be re-elected. But it's not a guaranteed win," said Amanda Paul, from the EPC think tank in Brussels.

Anastasiades was electe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

Turkey holds key at last-ditch Cyprus talks
Cyprus seeks EU support on reunification
Cyprus leader hails 'milestone' in reunification talks
Cyprus talks up in the air
Anastasiades (c) with Turkish Cypriot leader Akinci (r) and UN secretary general Gutteres (l). Their attempt at peace failed last July (Photo: UN Photo/Jean-Marc Ferré)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections