Ad
euobserver
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Edogan has imprisoned several hundred journalists - not all of their cases are championed equally by the EU (Photo: akparti.org.tr)

Europe 'cherry-picks' which jailed Turkey journalists to help

EU & the World
Rule of Law
EU Political
Opinion
by Selcuk Gultasli, Brussels,

It is getting increasingly clear that European institutions are 'cherry-picking' the imprisoned journalists in Turkey for whom they want to protest.

There are several groups of jailed journalists - and European reaction differs depending on which category you fall in.

If you are European or Turkish-origin European journalist, the reaction is of epic proportions, followed by open (or secret) meetings with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ensure their release.

Fore...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Erdogan's diplomats have become 'Gulenist-busters'
Turkey seeking better EU ties as journalists await prison
Gulen did not order Turkey coup, EU spies say
Gulen faithful at work in EU capital
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Edogan has imprisoned several hundred journalists - not all of their cases are championed equally by the EU (Photo: akparti.org.tr)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections