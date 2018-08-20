Ad
Commissioner Moscovici said Greece can expect no new measures from Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Greece 'normal' again after end of crisis, EU says

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU economic affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday (20 August) that Greece will once again be treated as a "normal country" after over eight years of international aid and austerity measures.

Moscovici made his comments on the day that Greece officially exited the last of its three EU bailouts.

The commissioner said the EU lenders will no longer impose "any kind of measure or decision", adding that Greece is now ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Green Economy

