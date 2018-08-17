Ad
euobserver
Women make up only around 30 percent of start-up entrepreneurs (Photo: Rawpixel)

Exclusive

Women shun EU-funded site for female entrepreneurs

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

When Elis Mutlu moved to the Czech Republic last year to set up her own company, she discovered the EU-funded website Wegate, which promotes itself as a gateway for female entrepreneurship.

Wegate was set up in 2016 in light of the fact that women make up only 34.4 percent of the self-employed in the EU, and around 30 percent of start-up entrepreneurs.

"Wegate is a one-stop shop for female entrepreneurship, bringing together not only women entrepre...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyExclusive

Related articles

Female commissioners urge Juncker to set gender quota
Gender equality best in Sweden, worst in Greece
EU wants 'entrepreneurship' in education systems
How to get around the EU posted workers directive
Women make up only around 30 percent of start-up entrepreneurs (Photo: Rawpixel)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyExclusive
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections