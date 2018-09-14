EU wants continental free-trade deal with Africa

The European Commission wants a continent-to-continent free trade deal with Africa, shifting relations away from development towards trade.
The proposal is a long-term goal for what it describes as a "new alliance" with the continent amid promises to create up to 10 million Africa-based jobs in the next five years.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Friday (14 September), the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the latest plan is different from all the past announc...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
