'There is a huge potential in Africa,' said EU policy chief Mogherini as she announced a new continent-to-continent trade deal plan (Photo: © European Union , 2018 / Photo: Lukasz Kobus)

EU wants continental free-trade deal with Africa

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants a continent-to-continent free trade deal with Africa, shifting relations away from development towards trade.

The proposal is a long-term goal for what it describes as a "new alliance" with the continent amid promises to create up to 10 million Africa-based jobs in the next five years.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Friday (14 September), the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the latest plan is different from all the past announc...

