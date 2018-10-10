Ad
Lyudymyla Kozlovska in Strasbourg last week - defying attempts by the Polish government to bar her from Schengen countries

Poland abusing Schengen for political reasons

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Martin Mycielski, Brussels,

The case of activist Lyudymyla Kozlovska, president of the Polish-based human rights NGO Open Dialogue Foundation (ODF), who was expelled from the EU by the Polish government, is becoming increasingly curious.

Kozlovska, a Ukrainian national, married to a Pole, Bartosz Kramek, and living in Poland for 10 years now, was banned from the EU back in August - using the Schengen Information System (S...

Rule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

