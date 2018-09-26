Ad
Scene of the crime: Russians tried to poison spy in Salisbury, England (Photo: Peter)

EU agrees hair-trigger sanctions on chemical weapons

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

People who abuse chemical weapons are to face EU travel bans and asset freezes in a new hair-trigger mechanism - bypassing the old delays of national sanctions regimes.

Those guilty of human rights abuses could be next in line, in an EU version of what the US calls a "Global Magnitsky Act".

The chemicals move could strike men like Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - two Russian spies deemed guilty by the UK of having used novichok, a nerve toxin, to try to kill Sergei Skripal...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

