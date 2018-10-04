Ad
Leo Varadkar (l) and Michel Barnier (r) on their way into the meeting (Photo: European Commission)

New UK proposal on Irish border in final Brexit push

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A new UK proposal on the Irish border that includes keeping the UK in the bloc's customs union indefinitely could unblock Brexit negotiations as the deadline for the withdrawal agreement looms.

EU officials hope that over the weekend UK negotiators will come up with a proposal on the Irish border issue that could pave the way for an agreement on the main stumbling block that has stalled Brexit negotiations since March.

The new UK proposal expected by Brussels could suggest keepi...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

