Seehofer's CSU faces historic flop at Bavarian polls

Bavaria's conservative Christian Social Union, the sister party to German chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, is headed for a disaster in regional elections on Sunday (14 October).

The CSU, which governed the wealthy German state since the second world war, is set to lose its absolute majority in the regional parliament, as it struggles to define itself in the face of a populist challenge from the right by the anti-immigration, eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (Af...