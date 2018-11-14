Macron's 'European army': why is everyone talking about it?

Last week, on the Europe 1 radio station, French president Emmanuel Macron spoke about the need to create a "real European army" to handle the Russian threat and to emancipate Europe from its dependence on the US.
President Donald Trump considered the proposal "insulting" while president Vladimir Putin thought it was a "positive" development.
Has a new major strategic debate been launched?
Ever since the failure of the French project for a European Defence Community in 19...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
