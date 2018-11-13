Ad
Rome: 'Only way to respect European parameters is to commit suicide,' Luigi di Maio said (Photo: Nick Kenrick)

Italy defiant on budget on eve of EU deadline

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italy would be committing economic "suicide" if it fell in line with EU rules, its deputy leader has said, in a sign that Rome has little intention of bowing to pressure ahead of Tuesday's budget deadline.

"The only way to respect European parameters is to commit suicide, which then leads to recession," deputy prime minister Luigi di Maio, from the 5 Star Movement (5MS) party, told reporters in Rome on Monday (12 November).

Matteo Salvini, Italy's interior minister, from the Leag...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

