Romanian leaders trade jibes over upcoming EU presidency

Romania will be unable to manage its EU presidency next year, the country's head of state has warned.
"Romania takes over the presidency of the EU Council in 2019 - a very honourable and demanding position, especially for the government - but we're not prepared for it," the country's president, Klaus Iohannis, said on Monday (12 November) at a meeting of local mayors in Bucharest.
"It's the 12th hour [and] we're totally unprepared," he said.
"A few weeks ago, we said we'd...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
