Ad
euobserver
Poles to celebrate 100 years of independence on Sunday (Photo: Wistula)

Polish reputation at stake over banned neo-Nazi march

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The streets of Warsaw risk becoming a battleground for neo-fascists and for Poland's EU reputation on Sunday (11 November) after local authorities banned a far-right march.

"History, both Polish history and specifically the history of Warsaw," were part of the reason why she blocked the event, the city's mayor, Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz, told press on Wednesday.

"Warsaw has suffered enough at the hands of aggressive nationalism," she said, referring to its destruction by Nazi forc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU ministers struggle to deal with Poland and Hungary
Poland and Greece still eye WWII billions from Germany
Poland could accidentally leave EU, Tusk warns
Poles to celebrate 100 years of independence on Sunday (Photo: Wistula)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections