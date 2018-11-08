Polish reputation at stake over banned neo-Nazi march

The streets of Warsaw risk becoming a battleground for neo-fascists and for Poland's EU reputation on Sunday (11 November) after local authorities banned a far-right march.
"History, both Polish history and specifically the history of Warsaw," were part of the reason why she blocked the event, the city's mayor, Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz, told press on Wednesday.
"Warsaw has suffered enough at the hands of aggressive nationalism," she said, referring to its destruction by Nazi forc...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.