Polish reputation at stake over banned neo-Nazi march

The streets of Warsaw risk becoming a battleground for neo-fascists and for Poland's EU reputation on Sunday (11 November) after local authorities banned a far-right march.

"History, both Polish history and specifically the history of Warsaw," were part of the reason why she blocked the event, the city's mayor, Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz, told press on Wednesday.

"Warsaw has suffered enough at the hands of aggressive nationalism," she said, referring to its destruction by Nazi forc...