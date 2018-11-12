Ad
Skoda cars being transported out of Mlada Boleslav, in the Czech Republic. Czech MEPs either voted against stricter CO2 emission targets, or did not vote (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Infographic

Revealed: Link between MEPs CO2 votes and domestic car jobs

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, graphics by Damiano Bacci (EDJNET), Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament from countries where there are significant number of jobs in the automotive industry were less likely to support stronger climate measures than those where car jobs are less important, according to an analysis of voting patterns.

Data provided by Votewatch was processed and visualised by the European Data Journalism Network, and then analysed by EUobserver.

MEPs voted on new CO2 emission limits for cars and...

Green Economy

Author Bio

The European Data Journalism Network (EDJNet) is a platform for data-driven news on European affairs brought to you in up to 12 languages by a consortium of media and data journalists from all over Europe, which includes EUobserver. The data on which the graphics are based, was kindly provided by Votewatch.

