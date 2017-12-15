Eurozone future needs structural reforms, EU leaders told

EU leaders were told on Friday (15 December) that the consolidation of the eurozone comes first, and requires discipline and more reforms.

"Now is the time for structural reforms," German chancellor Angela Merkel said after the 27 heads of state and government discussed the future of the economic and monetary union (EMU) in Brussels.

Merkel noted that "member states are right now in a very favourable position after years of crisis" and insisted on the need to "achieve an economic ...