Ad
euobserver
Hoyer: "We were not the only one who had been cheated." (Photo: EIB)

EU investment bank 'furious' at being duped by Volkswagen

Digital
Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

President Werner Hoyer of the European Investment Bank (EIB) told reporters he was furious about being duped into giving a €400m loan to German carmaker Volkswagen.

"To be honest, I don't hide the fact that I was furious when I learned more and more about it," he said on Tuesday (22 October) at the EIB head office in Luxembourg.

Hoyer was disappointed with the German car manufacturer because its emissions-cheating software had hidden the fact its diesel cars actually released up t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

MEPs want Volkswagen EU loan fraud report published
EU investment bank confirms secrecy of VW fraud report
EIB 'more sensitive' to fraud after Dieselgate
Hoyer: "We were not the only one who had been cheated." (Photo: EIB)

Tags

DigitalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections