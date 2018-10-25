EU investment bank 'furious' at being duped by Volkswagen

President Werner Hoyer of the European Investment Bank (EIB) told reporters he was furious about being duped into giving a €400m loan to German carmaker Volkswagen.
"To be honest, I don't hide the fact that I was furious when I learned more and more about it," he said on Tuesday (22 October) at the EIB head office in Luxembourg.
Hoyer was disappointed with the German car manufacturer because its emissions-cheating software had hidden the fact its diesel cars actually released up t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.