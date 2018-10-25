EU investment bank 'furious' at being duped by Volkswagen

President Werner Hoyer of the European Investment Bank (EIB) told reporters he was furious about being duped into giving a €400m loan to German carmaker Volkswagen.

"To be honest, I don't hide the fact that I was furious when I learned more and more about it," he said on Tuesday (22 October) at the EIB head office in Luxembourg.

Hoyer was disappointed with the German car manufacturer because its emissions-cheating software had hidden the fact its diesel cars actually released up t...