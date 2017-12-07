EU to 'extend' lobbyist register

Member states have agreed to join an EU lobbyist register, but only for top-tier officials.

The "mandatory" register is to cover a broad range of "interest representatives", including lobby firms, law firms, and NGOs in the EU capital, according to terms agreed by member states' ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday (6 December).

They will have to publish details of clients and fees in return for access to "senior staff" in the EU Council, where member states meet, in the European...