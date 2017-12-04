Brexit talks stumble over Irish border issue

Brexit negotiations in Brussels did not yield a breakthrough on Monday (4 December) on the withdrawal issues, with talks continuing later this week to achieve enough progress before a crucial EU summit next week.
As EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker hosted British prime minister Theresa May for lunch, it is understood that the British prime minister's Westminster allies back in London, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) were opposed to the emerging deal on the Irish border i...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
