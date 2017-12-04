Portuguese minister favourite in 'open' Eurogroup race

Eurozone finance ministers will choose the new president of their Eurogroup meetings on Monday (4 December), in a vote that has one favourite and a few unknowns.

Portugal's Mario Centeno, Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna, Slovakia's Peter Kazimir and Latvia's Dana Reizniece-Ozola are candidates to succeed Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

Dijsselbloem, who has been president since January 2013, is no longer a member of the Eurogroup, after his Labour Party failed to enter the new Dutch government...