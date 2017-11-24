Ad
Irish PM Varadkar is due to appear at an EU summit in three weeks, but is battling for his government's survival before that (Photo: Consilium)

Irish crisis may complicate Brexit summit

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A possible vote of no confidence in Ireland over a domestic scandal could have consequences for negotiations between the UK and the EU.

The Irish minority government risks losing a vote of confidence next week, which would lead to new elections and a possible 'lame duck' prime minister at a crucial EU summit over Brexit negotiations.

The crisis is over the political future of Frances Fitzgerald, the country's tanaiste, or second-in-command.

Fitzgerald is under fire over what...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

