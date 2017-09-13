EU to step up migrant returns

New EU proposals on sending unwanted migrants back to their homes countries and creating new legal routes for those requiring protection are set to be unveiled before the end of the month.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, told MEPs on Wednesday (13 September) that people with no rights to stay in Europe must be sent home.

"When only 36 percent of irregular migrants are returned, it is clear we need to significantly step up our work," he said in his st...