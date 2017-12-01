May-Juncker meeting sets the tone This WEEK

British prime minister Theresa May will need to carry with her a set of proposals on Monday (4 December) when she arrives to Brussels for lunch with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.
This is when the "absolute deadline" – as defined by European Council president Donald Tusk – expires for the UK to make the final proposals on the three key issues of the first phase of divorce talks: citizens' rights, the financia...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
