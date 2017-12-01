Costs soar for EU's 'House of Europe' in Paris

The European Parliament wants to spend €20 million to refurbish a building in central Paris on top of millions in annual rent.

An internal document dated late October from the EU Parliament's secretary-general and obtained by EUobserver says the money will go towards creating a House of Europe, which will include a basement cinema.

Some of those costs would be divided up with the European Commission, and possibly the French state, as part of an effort to bring the "parliament clos...