Costs soar for EU's 'House of Europe' in Paris

The European Parliament wants to spend €20 million to refurbish a building in central Paris on top of millions in annual rent.
An internal document dated late October from the EU Parliament's secretary-general and obtained by EUobserver says the money will go towards creating a House of Europe, which will include a basement cinema.
Some of those costs would be divided up with the European Commission, and possibly the French state, as part of an effort to bring the "parliament clos...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
