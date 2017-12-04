Ad
'We need to reform, but not with privileges for one or two regions,' Rivera said ahead of the 21 December elections in Catalonia (Photo: Ciudadanos/Flickr)

Interview

Ciudadanos leader: 'Reform Spain, not just Catalonia'

by Eric Maurice, Amsterdam,

Once the rule of law is re-established in Catalonia, Spanish authorities will have to rethink the whole organisation of Spain, the leader of the liberal Ciudadanos party told EUobserver.

"How to organise our country is a good discussion with the rest of the country, not just for Catalonia," Albert Rivera said in an interview in the margins of the liberal Alde party congress in Amsterdam.

"We need to reform, but not with privileges for one or two regions," he said referring to the ...

