How EU agriculture policy endangers migrants' lives

European Union leaders now acknowledge that the 'migration crisis' has been replaced by a 'political' one fostered by the far-right.
Yet the prospects of migration being managed rationally and sustainably in Europe are still dim, as the hysteria over the UN Global Compact on migration, due to be endorsed in Marrakech this week, shows.
Talk of legal channels for migrant lab...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
