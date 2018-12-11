Ad
A plenary vote for the EU trade deal with Morocco is now set for January (Photo: European Parliament)

Lead MEP on Morocco resigns as her report passes

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

French liberal MEP Patricia Lalonde has stepped down as the parliament's lead on a trade deal with Rabat following EUobserver reports into Moroccan lobbying.

Her resignation was announced on Monday (10 December) - only moments ahead of a crunch vote on the pact in the parliament's international trade committee.

Bernd Lange, the German socialist MEP who chairs that committee, said Lalonde's independence as lead MEP on the f...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

