Lead MEP on Morocco resigns as her report passes

French liberal MEP Patricia Lalonde has stepped down as the parliament's lead on a trade deal with Rabat following EUobserver reports into Moroccan lobbying.

Her resignation was announced on Monday (10 December) - only moments ahead of a crunch vote on the pact in the parliament's international trade committee.

Bernd Lange, the German socialist MEP who chairs that committee, said Lalonde's independence as lead MEP on the f...