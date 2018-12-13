Ad
euobserver
Austrian PM Kurz and EU council president Tusk at the start of the meeting of EU leaders (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU summit hits asylum fatigue as deadlock continues

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The topic of migration at the EU summit in Brussels has been shuffled to the sidelines, alongside a package of other issues to be discussed on Friday (14 December) morning.

The move follows a recent backlash among a half dozen EU states against a UN global migration pact that imposes no obligations. The dispute has, among other things, left the Belgian government without a majority.

It also follows a stalemated meeting last wee...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU in sudden turmoil over UN migration pact
EU Commission floats 'Plan B' on blocked asylum reform
EU 'migration summit': big on promises, short on detail
Asylum reforms derailed, as EU looks to north Africa
Austrian PM Kurz and EU council president Tusk at the start of the meeting of EU leaders (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections