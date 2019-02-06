Why a far-right surge won't change EU migration policy

Migration looks to be the biggest topic for voters in the European Parliament elections in May.
The most recent Eurobarometer survey shows that 40 percent of Europeans consider immigration to be one of the two most important issues facing the EU - the highest reported of all issues, and far ahead of terrorism (20 percent) or the economy (18 percent).
While some subjects, like the Dublin Regulation, are so politicised and diffi...
Monica Li works for the Migration Policy Group, a Brussels-based think tank covering EU migration policy, and contributes to Migration News Sheet, a UNHCR-sponsored website.
