Ad
euobserver
Stefan Lofven's new government has yet to set out plans to grapple with the tough social issues in urban areas that give grist to the populists' mill (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

The test for Sweden's new government

Migration
Nordics
EU Political
Opinion
by Kartik Raj, London,

Sweden's new government assumed office on January 21, ending four months of uncertainty.

September's election resulted in neither the traditional left or right alliance able to command a majority government.

All the establishment parties seemed agreed on is creating a 'cordon sanitaire' around the radical-right populist party, the Sweden Democrats, who had become the third-largest party in parliament.

In the end the incu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationNordicsEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Kartik Raj is western Europe researcher for Human Rights Watch.

Related articles

Overseas votes could swing Sweden election result
Sweden raises alarm on election meddling
Gender equality best in Sweden, worst in Greece
Over 1,800 migrant children have disappeared in Sweden
Stefan Lofven's new government has yet to set out plans to grapple with the tough social issues in urban areas that give grist to the populists' mill (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

MigrationNordicsEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Kartik Raj is western Europe researcher for Human Rights Watch.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections