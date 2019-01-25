The test for Sweden's new government

Sweden's new government assumed office on January 21, ending four months of uncertainty.
September's election resulted in neither the traditional left or right alliance able to command a majority government.
All the establishment parties seemed agreed on is creating a 'cordon sanitaire' around the radical-right populist party, the Sweden Democrats, who had become the third-largest party in parliament.
In the end the incu...
Kartik Raj is western Europe researcher for Human Rights Watch.
