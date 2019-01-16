On Morocco, will the EU ignore its own court?

On Wednesday (16 January), the European Parliament is set to vote in plenary about the controversial proposal to extend the EU-Morocco trade agreement to Western Sahara.
The European Court of Justice has ruled repeatedly that Western Sahara is a separate and distinct territory that cannot be included in EU-Morocco agreements, unless the people of Western Sahara give consent to it.
If the EU does not follow the criteria fr...
Heidi Hautala MEP is a vice-president of the European parliament and member of the international trade committee. Jytte Guteland MEP is chair of the European parliament intergroup for Western Sahara.
