Ad
euobserver
Sarhawi refugee girls at a camp in 2015. Not a single country in the world recognises Morocco's claims over Western Sahara. (Photo: Bettina Semmer)

On Morocco, will the EU ignore its own court?

EU & the World
Green Economy
Opinion
by Heidi Hautala and Jytte Guteland, Brussels,

On Wednesday (16 January), the European Parliament is set to vote in plenary about the controversial proposal to extend the EU-Morocco trade agreement to Western Sahara.

The European Court of Justice has ruled repeatedly that Western Sahara is a separate and distinct territory that cannot be included in EU-Morocco agreements, unless the people of Western Sahara give consent to it.

If the EU does not follow the criteria fr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Heidi Hautala MEP is a vice-president of the European parliament and member of the international trade committee. Jytte Guteland MEP is chair of the European parliament intergroup for Western Sahara.

Related articles

Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim
Lead MEP on Morocco resigns as her report passes
Liberal leader blocks public debate on EU-Morocco deal
MEP quits Morocco lobby after EUobserver investigation
Sarhawi refugee girls at a camp in 2015. Not a single country in the world recognises Morocco's claims over Western Sahara. (Photo: Bettina Semmer)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Heidi Hautala MEP is a vice-president of the European parliament and member of the international trade committee. Jytte Guteland MEP is chair of the European parliament intergroup for Western Sahara.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections