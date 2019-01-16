Barnier open to 'future relations' talks if UK red lines shift

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday (16 January), following the British parliament's rejection of Theresa May's Brexit deal, that the bloc was open to talks on the future relations - if Britain drops its red lines of leaving the single market and the customs union.
"If the United Kingdom chooses to let its red lines change in future, and that it takes this choice for its advantage of the ambition of going beyond a simple but not negligible free-trade accor...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
