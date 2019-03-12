Hopeless Gaza Strip ripe for Islamic State, says UN head

The Islamic State may gain a foothold in the Gaza Strip given the widespread desperation and hopelessness among the trapped Palestinian youth, says a senior UN official.

"A scenario where extremist elements that are linked to Isis gain more ground is completely possible and realistic," Matthias Schmale, who leads the UN office for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), told reporters in his Gaza Strip office last week.

Schmale said social unrest following an intensified Israeli-imposed blo...