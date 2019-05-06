US climate scepticism irks Arctic foreign ministers

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo is to meet Russia's minister of foreign affairs Sergey Lavrov on Monday (6 May) in Rovaniemi, the main city in Finland's Arctic region, amidst tensions over both climate change and Chinese ambitions in the polar region.

Here they will engage in talks also with the foreign ministers of the six other nations in the Arctic Council, the prime forum for cooperation in the Arctic region.

On Monday afternoon, Pompeo will deliver a speech on US prioritie...