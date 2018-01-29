Refugee split leaves German coalition deal hanging

Germany has yet to form a government given, in part, outstanding divisions over migration despite intense talks over the weekend.

Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian ally, the Christian Social Union (CSU), remain at odds with Martin Schulz's Social Democrats (SPD) on a family reunification policy for refugees.

The conservative bloc oppose allowing refugees to bring over their families. The centre-left socialists are in favour.

The coalition tal...