US 'yet to consider' EU worries on Trump tax reform

Donald Trump's sweeping tax reform, which the EU said could "seriously" damage economic relations with the US, will take time to be implemented, a top US official said on Wednesday (10 January), with the Trump administration not yet at the point of addressing EU concerns on the issue.

"There's a lot of implementation to be done in terms of regulation, in terms of interpretation," US Treasury undersecretary David Malpass told a group of journalists during