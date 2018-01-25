MEPs annoyed at no-say in medicine agency relocation

MEPs in the environment and health committee complained on Thursday (25 January) that they should have been involved in the decision to determine the new seat of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
"The parliament must protest," said centre-right Italian MEP Giovanni La Via.
The location of Amsterdam as the new post-Brexit host city for the EMA, currently located in London, was decided in November 2017 at a meeting in Brussels...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here